Rev up those chainsaws, and there's no need to be gentle about it.

Heathers is coming to TV Land. The cable network announced Friday at the Television Critics Association winter previews that it has picked up the reboot of the 1989 cult film to series. The first season, which will consist of 10 episodes, begins production this spring.



TV Land also ordered a second season of Nobodies, which is produced by Melissa McCarthy.

The Heathers reboot, which comes from writer Jason Micallef, is a reimagining of the film that followed two outsiders, played by Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, who took on a group of popular girls at a high school in Ohio. In TV Land's version, the Heathers will be a black lesbian (Jasmine Mathews), a male who identifies as gender-queer (Brendan Scannell) and a female described as having a body "like Martha Dumptruck" (Melanie Field).

Shannen Doherty, who appeared in the original film, has also signed on for a guest spot.

The plan is for the series to be an anthology along the lines of FX's Fargo, with each season moving to a different location with new character.