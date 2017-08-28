Coming in 2018 to the Paramount Network. #Heathers #☠️ A post shared by Heathers (@heathers) on Aug 27, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

The Heathers are back and they're more stylish than ever.

In our first look at the glossy reboot, the murderous crew serves up killer looks backed by the euphonious sounds of Phantogram's "Run Run Blood." Just like in the original, they are the very definition of #SquadGoals...well, at least when it comes to fashion.

Based on '88 cult classic, the new anthology centers on a group of outcasts who have now become high school royalty. In a departure from the film, Heather McNamara (Jasmine Mathews) is now a black lesbian and Heather Chandler (Melanie Field), who was tall and thin in film, is described as having a body like "Martha Dumptruck." Heather Duke, who was originally played by Shannen Doherty, is now a gender-queer student played by Brendan Scannell. Murder aside, Duke will also have to deal with a gold-digging stepmother named Jade (Selma Blair), a stripper waiting for her 82-year-old husband to finally kick the bucket.

Grace Victoria Cox and James Scully will take on the iconic roles of Veronica and J.D., originally portrayed by Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

Set in the present day, the 10-episode new season heads to Paramount Network (formerly Spike) sometime in 2018.