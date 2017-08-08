So it looks like Issa Rae will get a chance to learn more of life's important lessons like "how to ho" after a breakup. HBO announced Tuesday that the comedy Insecure has been renewed for Season 3.

Created by Rae and Larry Wilmore, the story follows the close friendship of two black women dealing with their very real flaws while also navigating two completely different worlds. As they try to get a handle on their shortcomings, they'll also have to work through some uncomfortable everyday experiences. This season featured plenty of surprises including a guest appearance by This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown and his delightfully snug shirts.

Alongside Insecure, HBO also revealed that Ballers has been renewed for Season 4. The series stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as a former football star named Spencer Strasmore who has reinvented himself as a financial manager for today's players in Miami. Offering a look into the whirlwind lifestyles of current and past pro footballers, it also stars Rob Corddry, John David Washington, Jazmyn Simon, Dulé Hill and more.

Ballers airs Sundays at 10/9c on HBO, followed by Insecure at 10:30/9:30c.