Honestly, it took longer than expected for HBO to get hacked and Game of Thrones spoilers to leak everywhere.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed today that hackers managed to break into HBO's system and stole episodes of at least two upcoming series as well as scripts for Game of Thrones Season 7.

"HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information," the network said in a statement. "We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold."

It's obviously a relief for Game of Thrones purists that no video from Season 7 has leaked, making it at least a little harder to get spoiled on what's to come. Still, spoilers for Episode 4 have already started to spread and they're pretty huge.

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington, Game of Thrones



Leaked spoilers is not a new phenomenon for Game of Thrones, given that 4 episodes from Season 5 leaked two years ago, and various photos and script pages have found their way onto the internet over the years. This is the first time, however, that HBO has been the victim of a cyber attack directly targeted at stealing information.

Naturally, HBO is not going to take this intrusion lying down, and they're already at work investigating the hack.

"Senior leadership and our extraordinary technology team, along with outside experts, are working round the clock to protect our collective interests," HBO chairman and CEO Richard Plepler said in an email to HBO employees. "The efforts across multiple departments have been nothing short of herculean."

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.