Once again, HBO has decided to forego giving Game of Thrones screeners to critics ahead of the Season 7 premiere, EW reports.

No one can really blame them, given the massive amount of leaks the show has experienced over the years from episodes to script pages to behind-the-scenes photos, but it still causes an uproar among critics and press members, those here at TVGuide.com included.

It's common practice for high profile shows (and even very low profile shows for that matter) to provide the press with screeners in advance to ensure coverage of their show and to help drum up interest. Given that Game of Thrones is one of the most watched and high-profile series of the modern era, these are typically things HBO doesn't have to worry about.

Even so Game of Thrones still provided screeners up until the summer of 2015, when all four of the first episodes leaked online right before the premiere. Predictably, HBO revoked all access after that incident.

Now we guess we'll just have to wait to watch the episodes live with all the other peasants -- umm, viewers.

Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, July 16th at 9/8c on HBO.