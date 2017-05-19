Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

HBO has announced the renewal of its critically lauded animated series, Animals.

The show, which is like a highly adult version of The Secret Life of Pets, but focused on the more undomesticated species of fauna of New York City, was created by Mike Luciano and Phil Matarese and has become a revolving door of celebrity voice cameos, including appearances by everyone from rappers A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg to esteemed actors like Jessica Chastain and Judy Greer to celebrity chefs and more.

The series is episodic and has introduced animal issues from a turkey seeking out revenge for his wife's murder on Thanksgiving to a pair of flies living out their ultra-short existence in pursuit of as much happiness as they can find.

Animals, HBO

The renewal news comes just ahead of the airing of its Season 2 finale episode, which debuts Friday at 11:30/10:30c. The episode, titled "Dog." is expected to focus around a pooch who's waxing philosophical about her old age and a couple of high school rats who are gearing up to face an uncertain future outside of the nest. You can't accuse it of being unoriginal!