You think you have it tough? Try being a teenager! (Teenagers, continue having it tough and ignore that last bit.)

The tough times of being a teen has been a boon for both television and film, with recent shows like Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and the Norwegian teen drama Skam lighting up the internet like so much hot fire, and upcoming teen-focused superhero series Cloak & Dagger and Marvel's The Gifted just around the corner. Add to that classics like The O.C., Gossip Girl and Skins, and just about everyone has taken advantage of the wild drama of post-pubescent angst.

But one network that hasn't dabbled much in all things teen is HBO, which is about to change all that. According to Deadline, HBO has put in development an adaptation of Euphoria, a 2012 Israeli dark drama following teens coping with some serious issues (watch the trailer above). Like this year's much talked-about series 13 Reasons Why, Euphoria follows teens in the aftermath of tragedy and how they cope with a peer's death.

All the 13 Reasons Why Controversy, Explained

Wizard of Lies' Sam Levinson is adapting the series for HBO.

For HBO, it represents a departure from its usual series that focus on adults or families. The network did air the young-adult series Lifestories: Families in Crisis way back in the 1990s, but has largely avoided the genre as it has become one of television's biggest influencers.