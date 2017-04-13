All great love stories start with the moment two soulmates meet. And Hawaii Five-0 fans are about to find out what that looked like for McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) and Danny (Scott Caan).

An upcoming episode will tell, in flashbacks, the story of how the seeds were planted for Danny and McGarrett's legendary bromance. And we'll learn that their connection goes even deeper than we previously thought. As it turns out, Danny was having a pretty rough time adjusting to life in Hawaii in the weeks before he met one Steven J. McGarrett - and who knows where he'd be if he hadn't joined Five-0?

"McGarrett coming into his life, despite what Danny will ever say, was the best thing that ever could have happened and came at the right moment," showrunner Peter Lenkov tells TVGuide.com. "Danny was floundering a little bit as a cop. ... McGarrett was his lifeline. You realize how much they need each other and how important they are in each other's lives."

