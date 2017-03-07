Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Hal Holbrook is heading to Hawaii!

The Emmy winner and Oscar nominee will guest-star on an upcoming episode of Hawaii Five-0, TVGuide.com has learned exclusively.

Holbrook will play a veteran who served in the military with Steve McGarrett's (Alex O'Loughlin) grandfather and survived the bombing of the USS Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor. In the episode, he recounts powerful memories about the "day which will live in infamy," and shares a story about McGarrett's grandfather (who was killed in the attack) that McGarrett has never heard before.

"Hal is somebody we've all dreamt of working with," Hawaii Five-0 showrunner Peter Lenkov tells TVGuide.com.

This won't be the first time we've met one of McGarrett's grandfather's shipmates: Way back in Season 1, Robert Loggia guest-starred as a retired sailor who also served alongside Steven McGarrett Sr. on the Arizona.

It's been a busy 2017 so far for Holbrook, who will also be guest-starring on an upcoming episode of ABC's Grey's Anatomy. His episode of Hawaii Five-0 is scheduled to air in mid-April. Holbrook was nominated for an Oscar for Into the Wild in 2007, and his TV credits include Designing Women and The Event.



Hawaii Five-0 airs Fridays at 9/8c on CBS.

