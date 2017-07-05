Last week, news broke that Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park would not be returning to Hawaii Five-0 after CBS declined to give them raises to bring them to pay parity with co-stars Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan.

On Wednesday, Kim broke his silence with a Facebook post explaining his departure and thanking fans for their support.

"I will not be returning to Hawaii Five-0 when production starts next week," he wrote. "Though I made myself available to come back, CBS and I weren't able to agree to terms on a new contract, so I made the difficult choice not to continue."

"As sad as it feels to say goodbye, what I feel most is gratitude," he wrote. "I am so deeply thankful to our crew, writers and everyone associated with the show - and especially the cast, who have been nothing but supportive through this entire process. They and the crew have been my second family for seven years and I wish them nothing but success for season 8 - and beyond."

Daniel Dae Kim, Hawaii Five-0

Kim also touched on how meaningful it's been to play Chin Ho Kelly. "As an Asian American actor, I know first-hand how difficult it is to find opportunities at all, let alone play a well developed, three dimensional character like Chin Ho," he wrote. "I will miss him sincerely."

Hawaii Five-0 left room in the Season 7 finale to write Chin and Park's character Kono off the show. Chin was offered a job on a task force in San Francisco and Kono went rogue and got on a plane to go investigate a child sex trafficking ring. Their absences will be addressed and explained in the Season 8 premiere.

Fortunately, Kim has something to fall back on -- he's an executive producer on The Good Doctor, which premieres this fall on ABC.

Add The Good Doctor to your Watchlist!

Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 premieres Friday, September 29 at 9/8c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)