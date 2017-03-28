Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The Harry Styles era is upon us.

The Justin Timberlake of One Direction (sorry, Zayn) is set to make his live solo debut on Saturday Night Live April 15, the show announced Tuesday.

Jimmy Fallon will host.

Styles will release his solo debut single on April 7, so this will be his big coming-out party.

Harry Styles

It's not uncommon for performers to use SNL as a launchpad. Earlier this month Lorde performed live for the first time in two years in Studio 8H, and last year Kanye West released his album The Life of Pablo immediately after performing two songs on the show.

Styles' performance will be aired live across the country, since SNL's remaining four episodes of the season will be live in all four continental time zones for the first time ever.

Saturday Night Live returns April 8 with host Louis C.K. and musical guest the Chainsmokers.