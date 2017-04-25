Harry Styles and James Corden are officially the new Timberlake and Fallon, except 100 times cuter and more British.

In a video posted on Tuesday, the former One Direction singer FaceTimes Corden to ask if he can stay with him while he's in L.A. But rather than crash at Corden's house, Styles wants to crash at The Late Late Show studio because it "feels like home." Although Corden thinks the request is a little weird, he agrees with a few caveats: no houseguests, and Styles will have to work for his boarding.

On each night of Styles' Late Late Show residency, the star will perform a new track from his self-titled first solo album, which will drop on Friday, May 12.

This won't be the first time Styles relied on the kindness of his friends at The Late Late Show for a place to stay. During the early days of One Direction's success, Styles lived in the attic of the late night show's executive producer Ben Winston, where he would occasionally bring A-listers back for sleepovers in the top floor of the Orthodox Jewish home.

Harry Styles' weeklong Late Late Show stay will kick off Monday, May 15 on CBS.

