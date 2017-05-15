Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Newcomer Harris Dickinson has joined the cast of Trust, the new FX series about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III. Dickinson will play the young Getty, whose nightmarish true-life ordeal involved being abducted and mutilated by his captors.

Trust, created by Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle, writer Simon Beaufoy, and producer Christian Colson, will premiere next year with a ten-episode first installment. Production on the series is set to begin in London and Rome in June.

Dickinson, whose previous credits include the TV series Some Girls, Silent Witness and Clique, joins an existing cast of A-list talent, including Oscar winner Hilary Swank as Gail Getty, John Paul Getty III's mother; and Donald Sutherland as the Getty family patriarch.

The series is based on a bizarre true story: John Paul Getty III was kidnapped in Rome in 1973 by criminals who demanded a $17 million ransom, only to be stymied when Getty's family members were either unable or unwilling to pay for his release.

Trust will premiere in January 2018 on FX.