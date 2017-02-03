Many of the ads airing during this year's Super Bowl will have a political spin, and Hulu is hopping on that bandwagon.

In what is perhaps a sly nod to our current political environment, the streaming service will debut a 30-second teaser previewing its upcoming series The Handmaid's Tale, an adaptation of Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel. This will be the first time Hulu has showcased an original series in a Super Bowl ad.

The novel The Handmaid's Tale is set in New England and follows a group of women struggling to survive under a totalitarian theocracy. Hulu's adaptation, on which Atwood is serving as a consulting producer, stars Elisabeth Moss as main character Offred, alongside Samira Wiley, Joseph Fiennes, Max Minghella and Alexis Bledel. It is scheduled to premiere on April 26.

The best Super Bowl commercials of 2017 (so far)

The teaser shows Offred (her new name, since she's no longer allowed to use her old one) and her female counterparts being used to produce offspring for their rulers.

"We only wanted to make the world better," Fiennes' character, the Commander, says. "Better never means better for everyone."