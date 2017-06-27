Halt and Catch Fire, AMC's drama about the Wild West of the tech industry in the '80s and early '90s, returns for its fourth and final season on August 19 with a two-hour premiere, the network announced Tuesday.

In addition to the premiere announcement, AMC also released a first look at the season in a new trailer.

Halt and Catch Fire stars Lee Pace, Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy, Kerry Bishé and Toby Huss. Season 4 will find the gang working on a project developing search technology in the early days of the internet, or the World Wide Web, as it was known back then.

Veep's Anna Chlumsky will be appearing in Season 4 as Dr. Katie Herman, Chief Ontologist, a computer scientist who's very important to the business venture.

"Six years ago, AMC bet on a passion project and the two untested young guys behind it. As a consequence, we've been allowed to take the creative journey of our lives and tell a story that, over four seasons, became something greater than the sum of its parts," co-creators and executive producers Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers said in a statement. "At its core, Halt and Catch Fire has always been about how people who make things put themselves into the things they create. Alongside our exceptional cast, writing staff, producers and network partners, we couldn't be more excited to share these final ten episodes of this beautiful thing we all made together."

Halt and Catch Fire Season 4 premieres Saturday, August 19 at 9/8c on AMC.