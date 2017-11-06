Time: Varies

Channel: Hallmark

Online Stream: Watch on fuboTV (Try for free)

Halloween wasn't even over before Hallmark began their official countdown to Christmas, not that we're complaining!

Hallmark holiday movies are an annual tradition for many, and with Christmas season already in full swing — at least on the Hallmark Channel — it can be hard to keep track of all the great festive new films to watch this winter.

Check out the schedule for Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas below!

The Sweetest Christmas (Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8/7c)

A struggling pastry chef (Lacey Chabert) has to reach out to her ex-boyfriend (Lea Coco) for help in order to wind the American Gingerbread Competition.

Enchanted Christmas (Sunday, Nov. 12 at 8/7c)

An interior designer (Alexa PenaVega) reconnects with her high school sweetheart (Carlos PenaVega) when her 8-year-old daughter begins taking salsa classes at his dance studio.

Coming Home for Christmas (Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8/7c)

While planning a Christmas Eve gala at an estate she's been hired to manage, Allie (Danica McKellar) finds herself caught up in complicated family drama and torn between two brothers.

A Gift to Remember (Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8/7c)

A bookshop worker (Ali Liebert) helps a handsome stranger (Peter Porte) regain his memory after an accident between them leaves him with amnesia.

With Love, Christmas (Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 8/7c)

Melanie (Emilie Ullerup) and Donovan (Aaron O'Connell) are tasked with coming up with a Christmas ad for a cell phone, but what Donovan doesn't know is that he's also Melanie's Secret Santa recipient.

The Mistletoe Inn (Thursday, Nov. 23 at 8/7c)

An aspiring romance novelist (Alicia Witt) attends a writing retreat at a Vermont inn where she connects with her assignment partner Zeke (David Alpay). Complicating matters further is the fact that her ex (Casey Manderson) is also attending the retreat.

Finding Santa (Friday, Nov. 24 at 8/7c)

When the man who plays Santa in the Christmas parade falls ill, Jessica (Jodie Sweetin) is forced to track down his son and convince him to return to the New England town to follow in his father's footsteps.

The Christmas Train (Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8/7c)

Joan Cusack, Dermot Mulroney and Danny Glover star in this story of a journalist who goes on a cross-country train ride at Christmas.

Switched for Christmas (Sunday, Nov. 26 at 8/7c)

Estranged identical twin sisters (Candace Cameron Bure) decide to swap lives until Christmas Day.

Christmas in Evergreen (Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8/7c)

Holly Robinson Peete and Barbara Niven star in this movie about a veterinarian who wishes for her most romantic Christmas ever. What she didn't expect is that her wish would come true, not with her boyfriend, but with a businessman and his daughter whom she winds up stranded at the airport with.

Christmas at Holly Lodge (Sunday, Dec. 3 at 8/7c)

Sophie Bennett (Alison Sweeney) meets a family that changes her life during her annual trip to the Evergreen Inn and Ski Lodge, which she inherited from her parents.

Christmas Encore (Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8/7c)

A struggling actress (Maggie Lawson) falls back in love with acting (and in love with her director!) when she's cast in a modern production of A Christmas Carol. But when the theater loses its lease, she and the cast must find their own Christmas miracle.

Sharing Christmas (Sunday, Dec. 10 at 8/7c)

When a real estate agent, Anna (Ellen Hollman), wants to buy his old-fashioned Christmas shop, Michael (Bobby Campo) agrees to negotiate, but only if she spends one week working in the store.

Christmas Next Door (Saturday, Dec. 16 at 8/7c)

An author of bachelor lifestyle books (Tom Everett Scott) is tasked with caring for his young niece and nephew over the holidays. He turns to his Christmas-loving neighbor (Brooke Burns) for help.

Romance at Reindeer Lodge (Sunday, Dec. 17 at 8/7c)

A group of adults swear to not partake in holiday events, but when they arrive at their destination they reveal it's a Christmas-themed ranch.

Christmas Getaway (Saturday, Dec. 23 at 8/7c)

Due to a mix-up on the rental site, travel writer Emory (Bridget Regan) is forced to share her vacation cabin with a handsome widower (Travis Van Winkle), his daughter and mother-in-love.

When Calls the Heart: The Christmas Wishing Tree (Monday, Dec. 25 at 8/7c)

In this continuation of the series, Jack (Daniel Lissing) brings a young Mountie home to find his Christmas inspiration. Abigail's (Lori Laughlin) newly adopted son Cody (Carter Ryan Evancic) helps create the town's Christmas Celebration and Sheriff Bill Avery (Jack Wagner) forces a relationship with the former mayor, Henry Gowen (Martin Cummins).

A Royal New Year's Eve (Saturday, Dec. 30 at 8/7c)

A photographer is assigned to work on New Year's Eve with a new hire, to whom she confesses that she's never kissed anyone on New Year's. He decides to help her find the right man to kiss at the magical moment.