Netflix continues their cancellation spree this year with Gypsy. The streaming service pulled the plug on the Naomi Watts drama after one season, Deadline reports.

Although the reviews for Gypsy weren't exactly inspiring, the news is a little bit surprising given that the writers room has already been working on Season 2 for a month.

Gypsy starred Naomi Watts in her first series regular role as a Manhattan therapist. Bored with her life and husband (played by Billy Crudup), Watts' character begins to develop inappropriate relationships with people in her patients' lives to see if they're telling the truth in her sessions.

This is the fourth series Netflix has officially canceled this year. The Get Down, Sense8 and Girlboss were all axed by the service within the span of a month earlier this summer. However, Netflix has given renewals to GLOW, Iron Fist and 13 Reasons Why.