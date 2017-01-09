

Showtime has released the first trailer for Guerrilla, a six-part limited series from Academy Award winner John Ridley (American Crime) and Luther's Idris Elba.

Starring Freida Pinto and Babou Ceesay, the 1970s-set series tells the dramatic and explosive story of two activists and lovers who come to form a radical underground cell in London after liberating a political prisoner. Their eventual target is the Black Power Desk, a true-to-life secretive counter-intelligence unit dedicated to crushing all forms of black activism.



In order to dig into the story of the disenfranchised in the United Kingdom, Ridley and his team sought out individuals, including those who were real law enforcement officials at the time, because a lot of the material on the subject was not readily available the way it is in the United States. However, Ridley says the essential story at the heart of the series remains the same.

"The differences between racism [in the United Kingdom] or here -- or frankly anywhere in the world -- when you get to down to the most fundamental level, there is no difference. When people are being marginalized or disenfranchised it really doesn't matter if it's about race or religion, creed or color," Ridley told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter previews.

Guerrilla premieres Sunday, April 16 at 9/8c on Showtime.



