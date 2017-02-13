The dreaded stick on Grimm first showed how powerful it was when it began to reverse Hadrian Wall's work in turning Juliette (Bitsie Tulloch) into the emotionless, powerful fighter Eve.

Eve has acclimated to the Scooby Gang, formed her own attachment to them and wants to protect them too. But now Juliette is starting to bubble up below Eve's surface and it's not something Eve wants to happen. Tulloch explained to TVGuide.com that Eve, and Juliette, aren't eager for a routine because then the latter would have to deal with the guilt of all the terrible things she did before Nick (David Giuntoli) believed she had died.

Eve wants to stay focused on the task at hand -- destroying the last of Black Claw and figuring out exactly what the stick is and what it can do. Plus, Juliette returning would complicate things between Nick and Adalind (Claire Coffee). The love triangle is what Tulloch gets asked about the most and she promises that fans will be surprised, and hopefully satisfied, by how that turns out.

Grimm airs Fridays at 8/7c on NBC.