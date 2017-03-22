Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The bosses over at Grimm warned us that the series would "end tragically" and -- what do you know? -- they weren't kidding!

In Friday's penultimate episode, "Skull Guy" follows Nick (David Giuntoli) and Eve (Bitsie Tulloch) back from The Other Place and he's even more dangerous than he initially seemed.

It turns out that the Skull Guy was taking it easy on Nick and Eve so they'd help him through the mirror, but now that they have, he's not holding back.

Catch up on all this week's Mega Buzz

How much tragedy can the Scooby Gang withstand? A lot. Once Nick & Co. track down Skull Guy, a major throwdown takes place, and it doesn't end well for Team Grimm. At least two members of the Scooby Gang are going to make the ultimate sacrifice, guys.

