If trying to run a city and control an underground Wesen group bent on taking over the world wasn't hectic enough, Sean Renard (Sasha Roiz) now has to deal with a ghost on Grimm.

Sure, everyone on Grimm should be pretty used to dealing with creepy, supernatural stuff, but Renard cannot be stoked at all to see Martin Meisner (Damien Puckler) popping up whenever he feels like laying into Renard about murdering him last season. The former head of the Portland chapter of Hadrian's Wall -- the secret government organization whose sole purpose is to destroy Renard's Wesen group the Black Claw -- is in no uncertain terms visiting from beyond the grave to psychologically torture Renard.

In this exclusive clip, Meisner reminds Renard that he warned him not to choose Black Claw and that the police captain will come to regret his choice of side in the war. To be fair, it seems that Renard has bitten off more than he can chew ever since Bonaparte (Shaun Toub) was killed in the Season 5 finale.

From what we can tell, Meisner's appearance in Renard's bedroom isn't the last time that Renard is going to have to deal with the former friend he killed. How will Meisner complicate Renard's path to taking over Portland though?

Tune into Grimm Friday nights at 8/7c on NBC to find out.