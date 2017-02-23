Uh-oh the demons are coming for Eve (Bitsie Tulloch) on Grimm -- literally.

For several weeks, Eve has been fighting to keep her inner Juliette suppressed in fear that her alter-ego will return as the evil hexenbeist who ruined her friends' lives. Eve doesn't want to deal with the guilt of all the harm she caused before the secret anti-Wesen government agency Hadrian's Wall found her and turned her into an emotionless mercenary.

Grimm: Will Juliette take over Eve?

After Nick (David Giuntoli) used the stick to save Eve from a potential fatal wound, Juliette has risen to the surface and Eve isn't sure which side of her is coming out. Apparently, looking in the mirror isn't going to be much help. In this sneak peek of Friday's episode, Eve is taking a hard look at herself when a Wesen from inside the mirror comes to get her.

Yeah, that's right. Eve literally gets attacked by her own reflection, which causes her to wogue into a hexenbeist. Now it remains to be seen if Eve or Juliette, and which Juliette, will be there when she wakes up.

Grimm airs Fridays at 8/7c on NBC.