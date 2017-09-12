Dr. Ben Warren is getting a new job.

Jason George has joined the cast of the upcoming Grey's Anatomy firehouse-set spin-off as a series regular, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details of how George will be moving over are being kept secret for now, but a big part of Ben's upcoming Grey's Anatomy storyline will be dedicated to setting up that transition. George will continue to appear on Grey's as a series regular in the early episodes of Season 14 before production on the spin-off, which premieres midseason, begins.

George joined Grey's Anatomy in Season 6 as a guest star and became a main cast member in Season 12. He plays Dr. Ben Warren, a surgical resident at Grey Sloan and husband to Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson). If anyone from Grey's makes sense to join the firefighter spin-off, it's him, since he went full-on firefighter to rescue Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) in the Season 13 finale.

Jason George, Grey's Anatomy

Fans of Ben and Bailey's relationship probably aren't thrilled by the news, though, since it means we'll be seeing far less of the couple together. However, THR says George will continue to appear on Grey's Anatomy occasionally, so it doesn't necessarily mean Ben and Bailey are breaking up.

The spin-off is currently untitled and does not yet have a premiere date, but it will star Jaina Lee Ortiz and be run by Grey's executive producer Stacy McKee.

Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c on ABC.