Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen) have finally reconciled on Grey's Anatomy after Eliza Minnick (Marika Dominczyk) drove a wedge between them last season, but it won't be long before there's trouble in paradise again.

Even with Minnick out of the way, the problems for Catherine at the hospital are only just beginning. In the wake of the fire that destroyed part of the hospital, an investigation is launched and Catherine will need to figure out what exactly went wrong and why.

"Richard has finally brought his butt home, as he should have months ago," Allen tells TV Guide. "Now the hospital has got be restored. And Catherine is certainly going to have an opinion about that."

Fans will get a close look at the issues between the couple when we get our first peek into the home life of Catherine and Richard when they host a family dinner party this season. And in keeping with Grey's Anatomy tradition, the dinner party predictably ends in disaster.

"That dinner's going to heat up with family controversy, and differences of opinions about things," Allen warns. "It's gonna be hot in the kitchen."