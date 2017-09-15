Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Meredith (Ellen Pomeo) and Nathan's (Martin Henderson) relationship was founded on their shared experience of losing a loved one on Grey's Anatomy. But now that they know Nathan's ex Megan is alive, does this mean Nathan and Meredith are done for good? Unfortunately, it sure looks that way.

"They both had a similar experience, but now this experience for Nathan is not even possible for her. Derek is not coming back," executive producer and star Debbie Allen tells TV Guide.

Which Grey's Anatomy Doctor Is Checking Out?

Poor Meredith! After losing the love of her life back in Season 11, she'll now have to cope with seeing Nathan get the second chance that she never will. Though she will willingly step aside to allow Nathan to reconnect with his ex, it's a decision that comes with some devastating ramifications for Meredith, forcing her to dig deeper than she has in years.

"She will be re-examining and figuring out what's important in her life and how she will move on emotionally," added Allen.

Knowing Shonda Rhimes, for every step Mer takes towards self-discovery, the show will throw another five obstacles in her way. But who knows? Maybe this will be the season that Meredith finally catches a break.

Grey's Anatomy returns for Season 14 with a two-hour premiere Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c on ABC.