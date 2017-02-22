How quickly will Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) return to Grey Sloan on Grey's Anatomy?

Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is ready for her chief of general surgery to come back to the hospital after serving a suspension, but as this exclusive clip from Thursday's episode shows, Meredith isn't so ready to consider everything that's happened water under the bridge.

With Eliza Minnick (Marika Dominczyk) and her new teaching methods causing dissent among the ranks of Grey Sloan staffers, Meredith is sticking to her guns and standing by Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.). To put it bluntly, as Meredith tells Bailey, she's happy to be Bailey's right-hand woman, but isn't prepared to be her "yes man."

Check out the sneak peek to see how Bailey responds to Meredith's declaration. It looks like these two are going to continue to butt heads when Dr. Grey returns... or should we say if?

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.