Your favorite ridiculously good-looking doctors are back!

Grey's Anatomy returns for Season 14 with a special two-hour premiere Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c on ABC and, per usual, there's major drama ahead. When we last caught up with the Grey Sloan crew, Owen (Kevin McKidd) found out his missing kid sister Megan (Abigail Spencer), who was presumed dead for a decade, is actually alive and heading to town.

She won't be alone as Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) will be accompanying her on the long journey back after spending six seasons away. The shocking news certainly complicates things for Megan's ex Riggs' (Martin Henderson), who had begun to move on with Meredeth (Ellen Pomeo), someone all too familiar with the grief of losing a loved one (RIP Derek Shepherd).

"They both had a similar experience, but now this experience for Nathan is not even possible for her. Derek is not coming back," executive producer and star Debbie Allen tells TV Guide.

Get Scoop on All Your Favorite Returning Shows With Our Fall Guide

The grief train continues with Alex (Justin Chambers) who has tracked down Jo's (Camilla Luddington) abusive estranged husband but has yet to confront him. Plus, DeLuca's (Giacomo Gianniotti) sister Carina (Stefania Spampinato) joins the team as a polarizing new resident who is sure to shake things up. Then there's Jackson (Jesse Williams) who is dealing with romantic feelings for his stepsister Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and wondering if they'll be reciprocated.

Will these characters every catch a break? (Spoiler alert: Nope.)