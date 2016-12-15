Next Up The Walking Dead: Is Carl Going to Die?

Someone's going to prison when Grey's Anatomy returns in January - and no, it's not Alex Karev (Justin Chambers).

Alex may still end up behind bars after his assault on DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), but we know for sure that a few of his colleagues will find themselves in the slammer.

The midseason premiere, which airs Jan. 19, picks up immediately after the events of the winter finale, and Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) finds herself assigned to a very unusual case. "Arizona's been called in on a case at a maximum security prison for an inmate who can't go to a regular hospital because she's that dangerous," Capshaw teases.

Dr. Robbins enlists the help of her colleagues Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Jo (Camilla Luddington), and it sounds like she's going to need it. "After the longest day of all of their lives, they all go to a maximum security prison, where they are meant to do something that seems like a pretty simple procedure," Capshaw tells TVGuide.com."It's truly kind of creepy at the same time as it's super provocative and exciting."

The table read left the actresses "super terrified," according to Capshaw, so it's safe to say that what's in store for Arizona & Co. when they get to the prison? It's not good.

