They say pleasure is found first in anticipation, so fans of Grey's Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder and Scandal prepare yourself for a week of pure pleasure: the winter premieres of these series have been pushed back from Thursday, Jan. 19 to Thursday, Jan. 26.

Preempting the return of these Shondaland faves is a one-hour special airing on ABC News, America's First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington.

This pre-inauguration 20/20 special will air at 10/9c, allowing "TGIT" (the network's "Thank God It's Thursday" Shonda Rhimes bloc) to return the following week with three original episodes in their usual slots, Grey's Anatomy kicking things off at 8/7c, Scandal at 9/8c, and How to Get Away with Murder at 10/9c.

For a drink pairing, might we suggest an Olivia-Pope-sized glass of wine?