A case of the week really hit home for Jo (Camilla Luddington) on Thursday's Grey's Anatomy-- and not in a good way -- and Minnick (Marika Dominczyk) and Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) engaged in a dangerous game that resulted in them playing with fire, emotionally speaking.

Namely, Arizona and Minnick flirt up a storm in private but keep up the ruse of acting like arch-enemies when they're in front of their colleagues -- particularly Webber (James Pickens Jr.) in Arizona's case, who describes Minnick as "a menace." Minnick thinks this is a fun game (red flag alert!), but Arizona completely disagrees, saying all she really wants to do is tell her colleagues how great Minnick is. She doesn't get a chance to protest for too long, however, as Minnick silences her with a kiss. This will go well.

Minnick's presence is causing a rift between April (Sarah Drew) and Jackson (Jesse Williams) more than anyone else, with Jackson accusing April of being no better than Minnick in the fact that they're both "job-stealers" (ouch). And at the end of the day, when April comes home after a triumphant transplant, he doesn't even bother to ask how the surgery went.

For Jo, the day's work should have come with a big ol' trigger warning, after she and a team of other surgeons (April included) are tasked with performing a kidney transplant between a mother and her son. Things are going great until the mother's estranged/abusive husband shows up and demands to know what's going on with both of his family members going under the knife.

The case takes an unfortunate twist when the mother's other kidney fails after her good kidney is removed, and the abusive father steps in to offer his kidney up to his son, bringing up all kinds of feelings for Jo. Alex (Justin Chambers) offers her the option to recuse herself from the case, but she insists on forging ahead, and takes the opportunity to tell the father that if he really wanted to do a good deed for his family, he would donate his kidney anonymously and leave them alone for the rest of their lives.

It looks like that's what ends up happening, and Jo tells the mother that the hospital randomly got an anonymous donation of a perfect match kidney for her son. Later, Owen (Kevin McKidd) comforts Jo as she's crying in the parking lot under the emotional weight of the day.

And Jo isn't the only one feeling all the feels. Riggs (Martin Henderson) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) treat a homeless woman who's been missing for 12 years and whose parents, assuming she was dead, have moved on with their lives. Riggs initially feels anger towards the parents for giving up on their daughter, and then envy that they got a happy reunion with their presumed-dead loved one, and this dredges up all sorts of emotions about his former love/Owen's sister Megan.

This rarely-seen emotional side of Riggs only causes Maggie to fall even further head over heels for him, which does not bode well for her based on the preview for the next new episode in two weeks, in which the spark between Riggs and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) appears to be rekindled.

Speaking of which...What better time for Meredith to return to the hospital?! Bailey (Chandra Wilson) goes to Dr. Grey's house with a peace offering, and initially Meredith says that she'll only return to Grey Sloan if Webber is reinstated as residency director and Minnick is given the boot. But once Richard gets wind of Meredith's ultimatum, he implores her to come back to work for the good of Grey Sloan. We're guessing Meredith is going to be about as happy for Arizona and Minnick's romance as Maggie will be when she hears about Meredith and Riggs!

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.