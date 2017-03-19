It's the question that's been haunting Grey's Anatomy fans for all of Season 13: Should Alex (Justin Chambers) be with Jo (Camilla Luddington) or Meredith (Ellen Pompeo)?

On one hand, Jo is the woman that Alex is currently in love with and the person he wanted to spend the rest of his life with before he beat up DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and put their relationship on ice. On the other hand, Meredith is his oldest and closest friend. The two OG surgeons have been through thick and thin together and have grown extremely close since Cristina (Sandra Oh) left.

It's ultimately up to the writers as to who Alex will eventually find happiness with, but Chambers weighed in on the matter Sunday during the Grey's Anatomy panel at PaleyFest, an annual festival celebrating television.

"I think anything is possible, especially on Grey's, you know what I mean?," Chambers said after he was asked by moderator Henry Goldblatt of Entertainment Weekly which woman Alex should be with. "He might end up with Catherine [Avery]. I'd like to see Alex flesh out his relationship with Jo."

Even though Chambers wants Alex to work it out with his current love, even he can't deny there's potential for Alex and Meredith to become more than just being each others' person.

"People who have been friends for one another can become lovers. You never know," he concluded.

Fans who have been clamoring for the original cast members to explore a romantic relationship should be happy that resurrection from the dead isn't possible on Grey's, though. Later in the panel Chambers was asked by a fan which deceased characters he would like to be able to bring back from the dead. His answer: McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey) and McSteamy (Eric Dane). If raising the dead were possible, it would probably make it impossible for Alex and Meredith to end up together.

Which woman do you think is the right one for Alex?

Grey's Anatomy continues Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.