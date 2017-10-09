A new class of interns will be debuting on Grey's Anatomy this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Five actors playing new young physicians-in-training will make their first appearance in Thursday's episode, and they include: Alex Blue Davis (NCIS) a Casey, Sophia Taylor Ali (Faking It) as Dahlia, Taryn, Rushi Kota (Famous In Love) as Ethan, Jeanine Mason (Bunheads) as Sam and last but not least, Jaicy Elliot will make her television debut as Taryn.

The new class of interns joins Jake Borelli, who appeared in the first two episodes of Season 14 as Levi, aka "Glasses," the intern whom Jo (Camilla Luddington) slept with.

All five additional interns will appear in multi-episode arcs this season. And since interns often get promoted to be series regulars on Grey's Anatomy, be prepared for some of them to stick around. Giacomo Gianniotti's Andrew DeLuca is the most recent one to make the leap to series regular. And of course, the show started with interns, back when Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and the crew were just out of med school.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.