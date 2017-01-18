When Grey's Anatomy returns from its winter hiatus next week, Jo's (Camilla Luddington) already pretty terrible day only goes from bad to worse.

As we've previously teased, the midseason premiere - which picks up just minutes after the winter finale, in which Jo confessed to Alex (Justin Chambers) that she's married to an abusive man and has been living under an alias to escape him - finds Jo, Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) going to a maximum security prison to treat a patient. The less revealed in advance about the medical case the better, but let's just say it leaves a lasting impression on all the ladies, especially Jo.

Unfortunately, we don't find out for sure in the midseason premiere whether Alex actually goes through with his plan to take a plea deal. But when Jo realizes there might not be a trial after all, her gut reaction surprises everybody. Unfortunately, it may be too late for her do anything about it.