Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Matthew Morrison may be joining Grey's Anatomy this season in a shocking new role.

The Glee alum was spotted filming a scene with star Justin Chambers on Friday -- the same day Morrison teased on Instagram that his next role is a character named Dr. Paul Stadler (all without ever saying the phrase "Grey's Anatomy," of course). And while neither ABC nor Morrison have yet to officially confirm the news, TVLine reports that not only is Morrison joining Grey's as a new doctor, but he's actually playing Jo's (Camilla Luddington) estranged husband!

As Jo revealed last season, she couldn't marry Alex (Chambers) because she was already married to a man, whom she ran away from, changing her name in the process. Since then, Jo's terrifying ex has only been discussed, but never seen... until now, perhaps.

Adding to the evidence that Dr. Stadler is likely the same person as Jo's ex is the fact that just last month, Grey's was looking to cast a doctor who is "appealing, charismatic and charming," but with a "manipulative, scary dark side" -- descriptors that definitely would apply to the man Jo ran away from.

At the time, TVLine reported that this new doctor will appear in the final four episodes of this season and likely return next fall. So prepare to see a whole lot of Morrison around the halls of Grey Sloan going forward.

Check out Morrison on the set of Grey's below!

Matthew Morrison's IG story confirmed it's him in #GreysAnatomy episode 13.23! 😂



He says he's playing Dr. Paul Stadler pic.twitter.com/ckaaz62r4G — JustinChambersOnline (@JChambersOnline) March 25, 2017