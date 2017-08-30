Poor Jo!

That's not a statement we use much in relation to Grey's Anatomy, but we have to admit that homegirl has had it rough the past couple of seasons. On top of losing her fiancée, drama causing her to fall behind in the residents program and her coworker falling in love with her, Jo's (Camilla Luddington) best friend is now leaving Grey Sloan to find herself.

That leaves one lonely Jo running around the hospital, and that's pretty damn sad. Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) was like a sister to Jo, Luddington told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. However, with Stephanie gone Jo will be looking for someone else to lean on.

"I think Jo is going to try and attempt to lean on Ben a bit this season," Luddington confessed. "Is it successful? I don't know. I think she's trying to pull anyone close to her and that's another resident...As for other women, I don't know yet. That'll be interesting."

See if Jo gets a new BFF when Grey's Anatomy returns for a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8/7c on ABC.