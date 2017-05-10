It's been rumored for months that actress Jerrika Hinton might be taking leave of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital sometime this season, and the newest teaser for Grey's Anatomy's upcoming episode certainly paints a grim picture for her very near future on the show.

Hinton, who's played Dr. Stephanie Edwards since the series' ninth season, is the focus of this clip from TVLine, which shows the halls of the hospital swarming with police as Chief Bailey (Chandra Wilson) frantically searches for Edwards while Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) laments his decision to leave Edwards with the apparently dangerous patient she's shown wheeling around.

When it was first reported that Hinton might be leaving Grey's, the news was that she wouldn't return as a series regular, leaving open the possibility of her still coming in as a guest star. However, if this teaser is any indication, her departure might just be more final than anyone expected ... which wouldn't be too much of a surprise, given how murder-happy the Grey's writers have been with their medical staff over the years.

Hinton is expected to star in Wes Ball's new HBO dramedy series, Here, Now later this year.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursday nights at 8/7c on ABC.