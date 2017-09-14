Izzie Stevens (Katherine Hiegl) used to be a staple of Grey's Anatomy in the same way that Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) was a staple on Game of Thrones; sometimes you wonder if they're just around to make you hate them.

In her fives seasons on the show, Izzie had a few shining moments that made us love her. When she opened the free clinic with Denny's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) money? Or when she literally body-blocked Callie (Sara Ramirez) from choking out Meredith (Ellen Pompeo). Yeah, there were a few gems in there.

But for the most part, following the story of Izzie Stevens was an exercise in patience and self-control for most fans. If she wasn't cutting LVAD wires, she was cheating with George (T.R. Knight), ignoring her cancer symptoms or straight up bailing on her marriage.

So for those of you who hate to love Izzie -- or even those who love to hate her -- enjoy this compilation of all the time she wasn't the best on Grey's Anatomy.