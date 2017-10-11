Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) faces the fight of her life on Grey's Anatomy when she goes under the knife to have a tumor removed from her brain. Fortunately for the neurosurgeon, she won't be alone.

In this exclusive clip from Thursday's episode, she decides to shave her head while Meredith and Maggie offer up some much-needed moral support. "Kinda makes you look fierce," Maggie says of Amelia's new style.

The episode, titled "Ain't That a Kick in the Head," will also see Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) dealing with the fallout from her revealing conversation with Nathan (Martin Henderson), and Jackson (Jesse Williams) receiving some big news.

Meet Grey's Anatomy's New Interns

Meanwhile, Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) will welcome a new crop of interns looking to make their mark at Grey Sloan. Among the new faces are Alex Blue Davis (NCIS) as Casey, Sophia Taylor Ali (Faking It) as Dahlia, Rushi Kota (Famous In Love) as Vik, Jeanine Mason (Bunheads) as Sam and Jaicy Elliot who will make her television debut as Taryn. Levi aka "Glasses" (Jake Borelli), the intern whom Jo (Camilla Luddington) slept with, will also be back.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.