Grey's Anatomy is about to reach a special milestone: its 300th episode.

This Thursday, the Shondaland drama will celebrate the special occasion by honoring its past while also looking toward the future. The episode finds the doctors at Grey Sloan confronting ghosts from their past when victims of a roller coaster accident at a county fair spark old memories.

In this sneak peek, the cast and crew reflect on the show's legacy and what to expect in the hallmark episode. "It feels a little bit like old Grey's in that it's fun and it's funny and it's refreshing. And yet, it still has that heart that Grey's has," creator Shonda Rhimes explained. Added executive producer Krista Vernoff, "It's a piece of television history now."

Ellen Pompeo, who has been a central part of the series from the start, also spoke up about the show's legacy. "On some days, you feel the history and you feel like you've been here forever. And other days, you feel like it hasn't been 14 years. You feel like it's flown by," she said.

"Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story" was written by Vernoff and directed by Debbie Allen, who also recurs as Catherine Avery.

Grey's Anatomy's 300th episode airs this Thursday at 8/7c on ABC.