Grey's Anatomy: Caterina Scorsone Wants Fans to Keep Rooting for Amelia and Owen

For Grey's Anatomy fans who have been frustrated by Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) essentially going into hiding after suddenly leaving her husband Owen (Kevin McKidd) with a Dear John letter earlier this season, you're not alone.

"I feel you. I feel you," Scorsone empathized, when TVGuide.com caught up with her at the PaleyFest Grey's Anatomy panel this past weekend. "There are so many layers to her, and I think Owen is maybe not the easiest person to talk to all the time."

The tension between Amelia and Owen will come to a rather unpleasant head on this week's episode, when they're forced to work together on a medical case. But the nail might not be in the coffin of their relationship just yet, and Scorsone is hoping that fans haven't given up on the relationship -- because she hasn't.

"I'm rooting for you guys to keep rooting for us," she tells us.

Check out the interview to see what else Scorsone says we can expect from Amelia and Owen this season.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.

(Reporting by Megan Vick)