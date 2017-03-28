The staff members at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on Grey's Anatomy are part of a long history of fictional doctors on television, from Hawkeye to House. But which of their onscreen predecessors provided "career inspiration" for the stars of Grey's?

We asked the cast, who were on hand at PaleyFest in Los Angeles, to name their favorite TV docs -- and while a few of the usual suspects (ahem, George Clooney's ER pediatrician, Dr. Doug Ross) made the cut, a few of their other choices may surprise you.

And don't be fooled -- while these guys may not be performing actual surgeries, they still have to learn all that real-life medical jargon, which is not an easy task.

Check out the video to see which (fake) MDs Chandra Wilson, Jerrika Hinton, Jason George and more cast members from Grey's Anatomy admire the most -- aside from their own colleagues, of course.

