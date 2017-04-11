Share on Google Plus

Welcome baby Hayden to the Grey's Anatomy family!

Grey's star Camilla Luddington gave birth to a daughter, the actress announced on Instagram Tuesday.

Luddington, who plays Jo Wilson on ABC's long-running medical drama, shared a black-and-white loop of herself and boyfriend Matthew Alan fawning over the baby under a tree.

"We have a new great love in our lives... our sweet baby girl...Hayden," Luddington captioned the clip.

Hayden is the first child for Luddington and Alan, who's coming off a small role on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.

Luddington announced her pregnancy in October, and in February she spoofed Beyoncé's dramatic pregnancy reveal in a funny video directed by her Grey's co-star Ellen Pompeo.