Good news, fam! ABC is giving you two extra doses of some of your favorite shows this season.

The alphabet network announced Monday that it is giving two additional episodes to Grey's Anatomy, American Housewife and black-ish this season, bringing each show up to 24 episodes for the current TV season.

The extra boost of confidence is significant for all shows. Grey's is currently in Season 14 and is about to air its 300th episode. It is officially only one season behind ER to become the longest-running primetime hospital drama of all time. It's a feat to be on the air that long, let alone be getting extra episodes instead of shortened seasons. This will leave plenty of room for Grey's to put more time in the hospital while also launching the firehouse spin-off series starring Jason George.

American Housewife and black-ish are getting extra episodes even after a time slot move this season. American Housewife took over the latter's former time slot, Wednesdays at 9:30/8:30c, while black-ish moved over to Tuesdays at 9/8c. Being able to move around the schedule and keep your ratings is a great boost of confidence for the network, so the comedies are being rewarded with more time to show off what they've got.

ABC has also given extra episodes to its big new hit The Good Doctor, ordering a full season of 18 episodes.