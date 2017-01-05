Former Fox News personality Greta Van Susteren is heading to MSNBC.

The network confirmed the news via Twitter, welcoming Van Susteren to the MSNBC family. She's not the only one who has left the conservative-leaning Fox News for the peacock network. Megyn Kelly also announced on Wednesday that she was departing Fox for a three-part gig at NBC.

Van Susteren will host For the Record during the 6 p.m. hour from Washington D.C. The news comes five months after Van Susteren departed Fox News following the resignation of Roger Ailes.

"Greta is a true pro with a proven record of tough journalism," said MSNBC topper Phil Griffin in a statement. "Her broad range of experience and sharp news judgment will be of great value to MSNBC as we build on our momentum going into a new year and a new administration."

Van Susteren is also excited to begin her new gig, saying, "I'm thrilled to start my next chapter at MSNBC," Van Susteren said. "The network is the right destination for the smart news and analysis I hope to deliver every day, and I look forward to joining the talented journalists and analysts I respect there."