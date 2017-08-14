Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

The busiest man in TV is adding another show to his plate.

Greg Berlanti -- who currently has 10 shows on the air including the CW DC superhero universe -- is stepping into the political fray with a new pilot going into development at NBC. He's teaming up with his Blindspot executive producer Martin Gero again for a drama, Republic, centering on a "newly minted" female chief of staff to a moderately Republican president in the midst of an administration crisis, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Everwood Reunion Panel Made Everyone Cry

Blindspot scribe Alex Berger will also write the pilot and executive produce with Berlanti, Gero and Berlanti productions executive Sarah Schecter.

NBC's offered Berlanti a put-pilot agreement for the show, which means they'll pay up big time if the network decides not to pick it up. With Republic on the slate, Berlanti will become the first person to executive produce 11 shows running on the air. The super producer and Greo also have Deception -- a crime procedural about an illusionist who teams up with a police force -- airing on ABC at mid-season.