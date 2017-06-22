Looking to relive your college years? Don't plan to do it through that rumored movie revival of Greek because Freeform has opted to not move forward with that project.

TVLine first reported that Casey (Spencer Grammer), Cappie (Scott Michael Foster) and Rusty (Jacob Zachar) won't be returning for any reunion, which is more than a little frustrating after having this revival movie dangled in front of us. And it was a bummer for some of the cast, too, who expressed interest in doing the project.

"I know that Sean Smith turned in a draft to Freeform," Amber Stevens West told TVGuide.com earlier this year. "I know that a lot of people are in it. I know that it's a lot of bringing back guest stars and recurring [characters]. I don't know where Freeform is with it. I don't know when they want to make it. All I know is that I'm excited to be part of it and I really hope that I get to do it and it happens."

From a fan perspective, the slightly anti-climatic ending of the original series always seemed to be begging for a follow-up or clarification of some kind. It was prime revival material. Back in 2011, Smith told TVLine that he gave the show a vague ending on purpose. "For me, keeping it open allowed me to have the imagination to think of where I want them to go, as much as I want the audience to do the same."

From a plot perspective, however, a revival would probably not have been a very enjoyable experience. Half the fun of watching Greek was seeing these kids trying to grow up in a responsibility-free atmosphere, where keggers and candle passings were a staple of everyday life. Seeing our favorite characters all these years later in the regular lives would have felt jarring to the original concept of the show. And if they'd tried to revive the college element, it would have been even more unsettling. Cappie might have been the proverbial Peter Pan of the group, but we'd never want to see him as a 30-year-old still trying to relive the college glory years.

For now, a Greek reunion will have to remain a nice -- if unattainable -- daydream.