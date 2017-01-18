Is NBC's new comedy Great News the next 30 Rock?

Created by 30 Rock and The Mindy Project alum Tracey Wigfield and executive-produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the workplace comedy set behind the scenes of a local news program certainly shares DNA with the Emmy Award-winning comedy. But just because the two shows share talent behind the camera, Wigfield stresses they are very different series.

"Where this show and 30 Rock share some DNA is, it's a funny show with a lot of fast-paced jokes per page," said Wigfield at the Television Critics Association winter previews Wednesday. "But the show is very different. At its core it's a show about a mother and a daughter."

Great News is based on Wigfield's relationship with her own mother and tells the story of Carol, a well-meaning but way-too-involved mother (Andrea Martin) and her daughter Katie (Briga Heelan), a news producer. When Carol decides to take an internship at the news program Katie produces, the latter thinks it will be her worst nightmare but eventually comes to realize this may be what her career needed.

The series also stars Nicole Richie, Adam Campbell, John Michael Higgins and Horatio Sanz.

Great News premieres with back-to-back episodes Tuesday, April 25 at 9/8c on NBC.