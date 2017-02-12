Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

R&B singer The Weeknd performed his Daft Punk-produced hit "I Feel It Coming" with the dance music duo at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night.

They performed on an icy set that seemed inspired by Superman's Fortress of Solitude or the Hoth Base from Star Wars.

The Weeknd -- whose birth name is Abel Tesfaye -- won two Grammys last year for his album Beauty Behind the Madness and his song "Earned It," but is not nominated for any awards this year (his current album Starboy missed the 2017 eligibility period).

The robots of Daft Punk have won six Grammys over their career, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year in 2014 for their megahit "Get Lucky" and its corresponding album Random Access Memories.

