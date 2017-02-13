Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

At Sunday night's Grammy Awards, Morris Day & The Time and Bruno Mars performed a tribute to music legend Prince, who died last year. Morris Day was the antagonist in Prince's movie Purple Rain, and the band performed their Prince-produced songs "Jungle Love" and "The Bird" complete with Day's signature mirror check and the group's iconic bouncy dance move.

Then Bruno Mars came out dressed as Prince and shredded through the Purple One's classic "Let's Go Crazy." Who knew Bruno Mars could play guitar like that? He's probably the most Prince-like entertainer we have right now, so he was the right choice for the tribute.

Celebrities on social media were way into it.

Hamilton's Jasmine Cephas Jones articulated her feelings through Drake.

And that my friends is how you do a Prince tribute!!! @BrunoMars out here singing & playing guitar like it's the last supper!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/zb8sVK4ohe — Jasmine Cephas Jones (@JasCephasJones) February 13, 2017

La Toya Jackson had kind words for her brother Michael's rival.

Piers Morgan is very wrong about a lot of stuff, but he's only a little wrong about this (Bruno's great, but "better than anyone else" is a stretch).

Bruno Mars is so much better than anyone else, it's ridiculous. #GRAMMYs. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 13, 2017

NBA great Magic Johnson knows Showtime, and even he was impressed.

.@BrunoMars just brought the house down with his Prince tribute performance! #Grammys — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 13, 2017

The Walking Dead's Ross Marquand chose Bruno Mars over Talking Dead.

Wanda Sykes thinks Bruno Mars matched Prince for sex appeal.

That damn @BrunoMars just wrecked the #GRAMMYs. Every man n that room is keeping an eye on their woman. Even JayZ was like, "Where's Bey?" — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) February 13, 2017

Bruno is Reading Rainbow approved.

Fellow '80s icon Jon Cryer got emotional while watching The Time.

I teared up while watching The Time on the #GRAMMYs last night 'cause they're still great but mostly 'cause I haven't aged as well as Jerome — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) February 13, 2017

Would Prince himself have liked the tribute? Probably not! The notoriously competitive musician likely would have been annoyed at Bruno Mars imitating him. But it wasn't for him, it was for the viewers. And viewers were happy.

