At Sunday night's Grammy Awards, Morris Day & The Time and Bruno Mars performed a tribute to music legend Prince, who died last year. Morris Day was the antagonist in Prince's movie Purple Rain, and the band performed their Prince-produced songs "Jungle Love" and "The Bird" complete with Day's signature mirror check and the group's iconic bouncy dance move.

Then Bruno Mars came out dressed as Prince and shredded through the Purple One's classic "Let's Go Crazy." Who knew Bruno Mars could play guitar like that? He's probably the most Prince-like entertainer we have right now, so he was the right choice for the tribute.

Celebrities on social media were way into it.

Hamilton's Jasmine Cephas Jones articulated her feelings through Drake.

La Toya Jackson had kind words for her brother Michael's rival.

Piers Morgan is very wrong about a lot of stuff, but he's only a little wrong about this (Bruno's great, but "better than anyone else" is a stretch).

NBA great Magic Johnson knows Showtime, and even he was impressed.

The Walking Dead's Ross Marquand chose Bruno Mars over Talking Dead.

Wanda Sykes thinks Bruno Mars matched Prince for sex appeal.

Bruno is Reading Rainbow approved.

Fellow '80s icon Jon Cryer got emotional while watching The Time.

Would Prince himself have liked the tribute? Probably not! The notoriously competitive musician likely would have been annoyed at Bruno Mars imitating him. But it wasn't for him, it was for the viewers. And viewers were happy.

