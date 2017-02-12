After previously joining Keith Urban for a string of concerts down under in December 2016, Carrie Underwood took the stage alongside Mr. Nicole Kidman at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday.

The two country music superstars (with ambitions to cross over to pop, apparently) were introduced by John Travolta as the "the most dynamic duo since Danny and Sandy." They performed Urban's latest single, "The Fighter," which was released earlier this week (and sung to Nicole Kidman in a car).

Underwood and Urban were both nominated for Best Country Solo Performance. Underwood's "Church Bells" is up against Urban's "Blue Ain't Your Color." Urban's latest album Ripcord was also nominated for Best Country Album but the award went to Sturgill Simpson's A Sailor's Guide to Earth.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)